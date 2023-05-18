Russia plans to increase direct flights to Cuba starting from end of May

HAVANA, May 18. /TASS/. Russia plans to increase the number of direct charter flights to Cuba starting from the end of May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Thursday.

"The number of tourists is increasing, and year-round tour programs to Cuba have been introduced for the first time this year. Given the popularity of Cuban resorts among Russian tourists, we plan to increase the number of direct charter flights starting from the end of May," he said, opening the meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

For example, Nordwind Airlines plans to make four flights a week to the Varadero resort and two flights a week to the Cayo Coco Island, starting from May 22.