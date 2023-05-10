Direct flights between Russia and Georgia may resume before end of May

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Direct flights between Russia and Georgia may resume before the end of May 2023 under an optimistic scenario, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

"Carriers may be able to conduct flights between Moscow and Tbilisi by the end of the month if the Georgian side does not postpone making decisions. However, this scenario should be regarded as exceedingly optimistic," the statement said.

Furthermore, Russian airlines continue to have a fleet deficit for flights to overseas destinations. That is, in order to begin flights to Georgia, these aircraft must be relocated from other routes where the summer schedule has already been set up, the association added.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Mariam Kvrivishvili told reporters earlier that representatives of the Russian aviation authorities have not yet applied to the Georgian side for permission to resume direct flights between the countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was introduced by a decision of Russian authorities in 2000. That said, Georgia waived the visa requirement for Russians in 2012. According to Georgian legislation, Russian citizens can visit Georgia visa-free and stay there for up to one year.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.