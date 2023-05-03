Rosatom plans to start building 4th power unit of El Dabaa NPP this year

CAIRO, May 3. /TASS/. Rosatom hopes to obtain a permit for installing the fourth power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Egypt and initiative the active building phase for this plant section by year-end, Senior Vice President of Atomstroiexport, the engineering division of Rosatom Corporation, Alexander Korchagin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Activities are underway at all four power generating. Foundation plate pouring is in progress at the first and the second units. First concrete pouring was made today at the third power generating unit. We expect similar activities will be completed by the end of this year at the fourth power generating unit and we will get a permit," the senior manager said.

The first concrete pouring ceremony took place on Wednesday at the third power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP Rosatom told TASS earlier today. Construction of the first two power generating units is on track. Four power generating units are intended to be built on the NPP site in Egypt in total.