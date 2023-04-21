Russian President, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia satisfied with OPEC+ coordination

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Riyadh are satisfied with the level of coordination within the framework of the OPEC+ format as stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination at OPEC Plus aimed at ensuring the global oil market stability," the statement reads.

Russian President and Crown Prince discussed several key topics on the bilateral agenda, with an emphasis on further expanding mutually beneficial ties in trade, economic cooperation, investment and energy, the press service said.

"Prospects for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and BRICS were also considered," the Kremlin added.