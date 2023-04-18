Russian Energy Ministry expects NGV fuel consumption growth — official

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects natural gas vehicle (NGV) fuel consumption to gain 26% year on year and climb to 2.17 bln cubic meters of gas, deputy department director Artyom Verkhov said on Tuesday.

"Our consumption stood at 1.727 bln cubic meters as of 2022 year-end. We were a bit above the target, by just 70 mln cubic meters. The most important at the same time is that we are growing at a good pace, and the figure is plus 29% against the year of 2021. In other words, consumption totaled 1.34 bln [cubic meters] in 2021. Our target is 26% above the year of 2022 in 2023 and is to be 2.17 bln cubic meters of gas per year," the official said.

In 2022, 101 NGV refueling stations were commissioned, including 95 with subsidized construction, Verkhov added.