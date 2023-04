MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.1% to 2,546.93 points, while the RTS index increased by 0.31% to 985.94 points at the opening of the trading session on Friday.

By 10:30 Moscow time, the MOEX index started to decline and reached 2,541.68 (-0.1%), while the RTS index grew by 0.06%, to 983.55 points.

At the same time, the dollar reached 81.43 rubles (+0.04%), the euro fell by 0.25% to 90.17 rubles, and the yuan amounted to 11.89 rubles (+0.19%).