Russia’s oil supplies to India rise 22-fold in 2022 — Novak

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The majority of Russian energy resources was redirected to friendly countries' markets in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday. In particular, oil supplies to China were increased, while oil exports to India rose 22-fold.

"The majority of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to friendly countries' markets. As for oil supplies to India, they grew 22-fold last year. Supplies to China and other markets have grown, which is also a result of the industry's hard work," he said.

At the same time, according to Novak, the supply of Russian oil to China in 2022 increased by 8%, coal supplies rose even more. "As for China, the increase was 8% last year for oil, and even more for coal," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian oil exports in 2022 increased by 7.6% to 242.2 mln metric tons. Oil production by Russia last year increased by 2% to 535.1 mln metric tons.