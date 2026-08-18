Russia launching small-scale NPP construction project in Myanmar — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is launching the implementation of agreements to build a small-scale nuclear power plant (NPP) in Myanmar, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a meeting with President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is currently on an official visit to Russia.

"We are proceeding with the implementation of the agreements to build a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar. I am confident that this project will provide a powerful impetus to the development of cooperation in related fields, including basic and applied scientific research, and will become a new symbol of Russian-Myanmar friendship," Mishustin said.