Three explosions, drone sounds heard in Melitopol

MELITOPOL, July 24. /TASS/. Three explosions rocked Melitopol, the administrative center of the Zaporozhye region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Prior to that, sounds resembling engines of unmanned aerial vehicles were heard in the city.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, wrote on Telegram that "our air defenses engaged a group of drones <…> flying southeastward, towards the Rostov Region and the Krasnodar Region." "There were at least four engagements," he wrote.