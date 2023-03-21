Russia and China can become world leaders in IT and artificial intelligence — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing can become world leaders in the field of IT, network security and artificial intelligence, thanks to their rich scientific potential, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during Russian-Chinese talks with the expanded circle of delegates in Kremlin on Tuesday.

"By joining our rich scientific potentials and production capabilities, Russia and China can become world leaders in the field of information technology, network security, and artificial intelligence," the head of state said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the key to sustainable development of Russia and China is "to ensure technological sovereignty."

"We propose to follow the path of improving strategic sectoral partnerships," Putin added.