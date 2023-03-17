Russia, Iran can start visa-free group tours this year — economy minister

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran plan to implement a visa-free tourist travel agreement between the two countries in 2023, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday at the MITT exhibition, Russia’s premier B2B travel and tourism trade show.

"We plan to shift toward implementing the agreement for visa-free group tourism. The list of tour operators intending to organize such groups among Russians [accommodating up to 50 persons for a tour length of up to 15 days - TASS] has already been approved," the minister said.

"This document has already been passed on to [our] colleagues in Iran. We are now waiting for a similar [list] from you so as to let the tourist exchange process get underway," Reshetnikov said, addressing his Iranian counterparts.