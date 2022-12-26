iFly cancels international flight program to Egypt from Russia — tour operator

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. iFly Airlines has notified tour operator Tez Tour about the forced cancellation of the program of international flights to Egypt from Russia due to the lack of permission to use Jordan’s airspace and restrictions on overflight imposed by several other states, the Tez Tour press service told TASS.

"Due to the lack of permission to use Jordan’s airspace, as well as the imposed restrictions on overflight imposed by a number of other states, iFly has notified Tez Tour about the forced cancellation of the program of international flights to Egypt from the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The tour operator expressed its deepest apologies for the inconvenience and informed about the continuation of work on obtaining permission to perform flights to Egypt. "In the case of a positive development of events the flight program will be restored. In that case, the tour operator will additionally inform its partners and customers," Tez Tour added.

On December 15, flights of the airline iFly from Moscow to Egypt were cancelled due to the restriction of the Jordanian airspace. Rosaviatsia recommended the airline to redirect passengers to other carriers. At the same time, iFly itself tried to re-route and fly over Syria. The next day iFly announced that it was canceling flights to Egypt at least until December 19. The flights have not been resumed until today.