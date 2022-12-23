Gazprom Neft opens Arctic offshore production center

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has opened a production management center in St. Petersburg for the Prirazlomnoe Project - the sole Russian Arctic offshore oil producing platform, the company said on Friday.

The center will enable coordination of production process and maintenance of a high safety level. Oil production within the project framework is implemented from a stationary platform in challenging environment of drifting ice fields, Gazprom Neft noted.

"The offshore production management center makes it possible for us to more efficiently manage operations in the Prirazlomnoe Field. Owing to efforts of a cross-functional team and modern IT tools, we are mitigating risks and maximizing use of its potential. We combine all the data in an integrated digital model, a real digital twin of the Prirazlomnoe, which will be able to work out consequences of decisions taken and show the most efficient option of delivering our tasks based on predetermined scenario conditions," CEO of Gazprom Neft Shelf Igor Rustamov said.

Operations of the Center will also make possible to control online key stages of oil production and loading into tankers 24 hours a day, support construction of wells, monitor equipment integrity and track vessel traffic with consideration of ice conditions.