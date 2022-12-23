Decision on gas hub in Turkey to be made in 2023, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Gazprom is actively working with Turkey and other market participants on the gas hub in the republic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday, adding that the decisions on the hub would be taken in 2023.

"Currently Gazprom is actively working with Turkish colleagues, with other potential participants of this project from other countries. <…> As supplies to Europe in the southern direction are underway from both Algeria, and Qatar, and Azerbaijan as of today, fundamentally, the issue about the creation of a certain hub with not only Russian suppliers, but other exporters participating as well," he said.

The decisions on the gas hub in Turkey will be made in 2023, Novak noted.

The issue is about the creation of a hub where the price formation will be based on the market, he said, adding that the plan is not only to create a platform and develop exchange trade, but also to develop infrastructure, as well as increase supply volumes via the southern route.