Nobody investigates Nord Stream explosions — Putin

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. There is no full-scale investigation of explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Thursday.

"Nobody is investigating. We had an opportunity once to look at these sites of explosions; all that was in the press, no need to repeat. Surprisingly, the fact is that there is no full-scale investigation, nobody is performing it," Putin said.

Nord Stream AG, the Swiss-based pipeline operator reported earlier that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26 of this year.