Main parameters of Russian energy prices for Belarus are agreed — Putin

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Main parameters of prices for Russian energy resources for Belarus have been agreed, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"We discussed price parameters in the energy sphere. I think now, when we talked together with Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko - TASS] in private, let’s consider that all main parameters, including sensitive parameters, on pricing in the energy sphere were agreed," Putin said.

Russia is supplying oil and gas to Belarus "on fairly beneficial, preferential terms," the head of state said. This confirms the privileged nature of the partnership of Moscow and Minsk and is a serious support measure for the Belarusian economy, he added.