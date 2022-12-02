Trade turnover between Russia and China grows to $129 bln in 9M 2022 — Russian official

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China gained 30% in annual terms in January - September of this year and reached $129 bln, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"China is our key partner in the sphere of trade. The bilateral trade turnover increased by 30% during nine months of 2022 alone to $129 bln. Despite external challenges, our relations are developing in all directions," Chernyshenko said, cited by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

"The main task for the forthcoming period is to strengthen positive dynamics of trade turnover growth," the Deputy Prime Minister said. All the chances are in place to overcome the new threshold of $175 mln in the bilateral trade of Russia and China by the end of this year, he added.