European gas market no longer premium, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The European gas market is no longer premium, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Of course, the European market has always been considered premium, but the global situation is changing very fast. And not long ago, as the crisis around Ukraine started, it ceased to be premium," he said, adding that this led to supplies being redirected to Asia. "And even American partners of Europeans redirected their tankers with liquified natural gas to Asian countries, including China, to sell at a higher price," Putin noted.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum is running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World.".