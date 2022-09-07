Cooperation logic to prevail despite global economic turmoil — Putin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The logic of cooperation among the Asia-Pacific countries will certainly gain the upper hand despite the turbulent period in the global economy and international relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"The modern global economy and the entire system of international relations are going through a difficult period, but I am sure that the logic of cooperation, of pooling of potentials and of mutual benefit, which the countries represented here adhere to, and our friends in the region, will definitely prevail," Putin said.

"The reasonable use of the strengths and competitive advantages of the Asia-Pacific states and their creative partnership will open up new, colossal opportunities before our peoples. We are ready to work together for the sake of a successful future, and we are grateful to our partners for taking part in this work," Putin stressed to conclude his address to the EEF participants.