Russia’s labor market remains stable — ministry

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The situation on the labor market in Russia remains stable, the unemployment rate is at historical lows for the third month in a row, according to the Ministry of Economic Development.

"The situation on the labor market remains stable. The unemployment rate has been at historical lows for the third month in a row - 3.9% of the labor force in July," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that he expects the unemployment rate to change in the fall of 2022, moving away from the current record-breaking low of 3.9%. At the same time, according to the minister, the situation on the Russian labor market is under control.