EEF 2022 will differ from previous ones — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in this year will differ from all previous ones, including due to sanctions of unfriendly states and the greater role of the Far East, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.

"The forum of this year will differ from prior ones. The influence of the Russia’s Far East on development of our country is growing significantly. The eastward direction becomes the main one in strengthening the country’s economy and reinforcing the export potential," the official said, cited by the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister’s office. "The macro region’s value is growing in conditions of sanctions approved against us by unfriendly states. These sanctions, certainly, create obstacles to development of our national economy on the one part but create new opportunities on the other part, forcing us to acquire new competences, requiring transformations in industry, innovation, science and quality of education," Trutnev said.

The key topic of EEF 2022 will be development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8 in Vladivostok.