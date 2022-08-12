Bank of Russia plans to return key rate to neutral range of 5-6%

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate, bringing it back to a long-term neutral range of 5-6% per annum, according to the draft main directions of the state monetary policy for 2023 and the period of 2024 and 2025.

"According to the estimates of the Bank of Russia, a gradual decline in inflation towards the target will require maintaining the key rate within the range of 6.5-8.5% per annum on average in 2023 and 6-7% per annum on average in 2024," the regulator said.

According to the statement, as inflationary pressure eases, the Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate, bringing it back to a long-term neutral range of 5-6% per annum.