DHL Express withdraws from all domestic transportation services in Russia

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. DHL Express will stop delivering items within Russia from September 1, express delivery services from the Russian Federation abroad will continue, the company reported on Friday.

"Due to significant technical issues with the IT systems and infrastructure, and difficulties with the global operational structure and legal constraints, Deutsche Post DHL Group, being the sole owner of JSC DHL International, has taken the decision to fully withdraw from all domestic transportation services within the Russian Federation, effective September 1, 2022," the statement said. "After September 1, JSC DHL International will only continue providing express-delivery services from Russia to other countries," the company added.

According to the statement, "Consequently JSC DHL International won’t have access to the global DHL Express IT-system supporting domestic express delivery in the Russian Federation. That means, no further order for domestic shipments can be placed or created by customers in the global DHL Express IT-system.

At the same time, shipments accepted for domestic transportation before August 31, 2022, will still be delivered.