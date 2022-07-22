Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN ink deal on Black Sea grain exports

ANKARA, July 22. /TASS/. An agreement on creating a grain corridor to export agricultural produce from Ukraine via the Black Sea was signed by representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN in Istanbul on Friday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the agreement on behalf of Russia, and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar inked the deal on Turkey’s behalf.

Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed their part of the agreement. On behalf of Kiev, it was signed by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov. On behalf of the UN, the grain export deal was signed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as an historic event the ceremony of signing the agreement that took place in his residence. The ceremony was preceded by negotiations between representatives of the delegations that took place at a military facility.