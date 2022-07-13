This year to become turning point in Russia-Iran trade, economic relations — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. This year will be a turning point for cooperation between Russia and Iran in the trade and economic area, according to Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan.

"I think this year will be a turning point in terms of our cooperation [with Iran] in the trade and economic sphere. As for the numbers, I would refrain from making any forecasts as of now," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The ambassador recalled that by the end of 2021, the trade turnover figure surpassed $4 bln. "Even so, this figure does not correspond to the capabilities that our two countries have," he stressed.