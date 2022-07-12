Russia and Brazil in active talks on energy supplies — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are actively negotiating on the supply of energy resources, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The negotiations between the Russian and Brazilian ministries of energy, between companies involved in the supply of energy carriers, are underway," he said.

According to the diplomat, the negotiating process is intensive.

"I think that soon we will see their positive outcome," Labetsky said.

The diplomat also said that it is too early to discuss any specific parameters of a deal on fuel supplies from Russia to Brazil.

"Under the current conditions, when there is an unstable situation on international markets, one should speak about volumes, prices, delivery dates after the documents are signed," the diplomat noted.

On Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that the first deliveries of diesel fuel from Russia to Brazil at reduced prices could start in two months. Earlier Bolsonaro said that his government had "almost agreed" with Russia on the price of diesel fuel, which is more advantageous than the one the national oil and gas company Petrobras paid earlier for diesel fuel imports.