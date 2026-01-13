Sales of new heavy trucks in Russia fall by 22% in December to 5,100 vehicles

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Sales of new heavy trucks (with a gross weight of more than 16 tons) in Russia declined by 22% year-on-year in December 2025, totaling 5,100 vehicles, according to Executive Director of Autostat Sergey Udalov.

"With heavy trucks, we also see that there was a small uptick in sales to around 5,000 units. Here, the market leaders are Kamaz, Sitrak, FAW, MAZ, and Shacman. Overall, the year ended down 54%, as we discussed earlier. All of this is significantly below last year’s level," Udalov noted.

According to Autostat’s presentation, Kamaz accounted for 40% of the heavy truck market in December 2025, with 2,000 vehicles sold. Sitrak held a 16% share (784 vehicles), FAW 9% (472 vehicles), MAZ 8% (406 vehicles), and Shacman 7.3% (371 vehicles).