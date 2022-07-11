German regulator informs about Nord Stream gas pumping termination

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency informed about termination of gas pumping over the Nord Stream pipeline.

"The Nord Stream is serviced by Gazprom since today. Therefore, gas flows over the Nord Stream are currently equal to 0%," the German regulator said on Monday in its gas supply report.

Pipeline maintenance activities will continue until July 21. "No gas will be supplied over the Nord Stream from Russia to Germany during this period," the Agency said.

"Pipeline maintenance activities are held annually and were announced. The market expected that less gas can be stored. The situation with gas supply is stable; no failures were registered in operations of grid operators," the regulator said. "Information about gas flows in the today’s report pertains to the condition of the last gas day. Values up to 06.00 am were taken into account," the authority added.

"Gas supplies to Germany are stable now. Energy security of Germany is even more guaranteed," the regulator said. Gas storages in Germany are filled by 64.6%.