State Duma approves bill on support of army operations

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved in the second and the third reading the draft law on support of counter-terrorism and other operations abroad by Russian Armed Forces, other troops and authorities.

The document stipulates that the Cabinet can make the decision on special measures in the economic sphere. The draft law also makes it possible for state customers - the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergencies, the Russian National Guard Service and the Federal Security Service - to increase or reduce the scope of goods and services within the framework of concluded contract. The contract price at the same time can be changed with consideration of laws and within limits of main indicators of the government defense order.

Two amendments were received for the second reading, head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov said. "One amendment is legal and technical, updating the draft law name. The second amendment pertains to application of norms of this law to the Federal Guard Service," the lawmaker noted.

The government will have powers "to establish specificities of legal regulation for labor relations in individual entities, their structural units and at individual production facilities." In particular, this refers to the procedure and conditions of working overtime, at night and in public holidays.

Furthermore, special measures of the Cabinet stipulate "releasing material valuables of the state reserve, temporary de-mothballing of mobilization capacities and facilities.".