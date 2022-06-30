German minister says Nord Stream can be used at full capacity

BERLIN, June 30. /TASS/. Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck thinks that technical problems Russia mentions as the reason for reducing gas supplies to Europe through Nord Stream pipeline are just an excuse and the pipeline can ensure 100% of transit. He expressed this opinion talking at a conference organized by the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Thursday.

"We are in a gas trade dispute with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and this will not stop even if the turbine does come from Canada," Habeck said, referring to the part of the pipeline that was sent for overhaul.

"Everyone agrees - technical specialists, Russian technical specialists - that it is now possible to supply 100% of gas through Nord Stream. This is an excuse, a technical pretext that is used," the minister said.

On June 14, Gazprom said it was forced to lower natural gas supplies via Nord Stream against the schedule due to untimely return of gas pumping units from repair by Siemens and identified malfunctions of engines. Siemens Energy said earlier it was impossible to return one of the gas turbines for Nord Stream after repair to Germany from Montreal so far due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. Due to this, Gazprom is currently using only 40% of Nord Stream capacity to ship gas. This puts at risk the goal of Germany to fill storage facilities as much as possible by winter.