US, EU, UK, Canada committed to fighting Russian ‘disinformation’

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The United States, the European Union, Canada and the United States agreed to step up their cooperation in fighting "disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare," the countries said in a joint statement.

"We will step up or coordination against disinformation and other forms of hybrid warfare," the document says. "Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine.".

Working group enforcing anti-Russian sanctions

The United States and their Western allies are set to create a "transatlantic task force" to ensure that anti-Russian sanctions are efficiently implemented, the countries said in a joint statement.

"We commit to launching this coming week a transatlantic task force that will ensure the effective implementation of our financial sanctions by identifying and freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies that exist within our jurisdictions," the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States said in a joint statement.

The sides also agreed to employ "sanctions and other financial and enforcement measures on additional Russian officials and elites close to the Russian government, as well as their families."

"We will also engage other governments and work to detect and disrupt the movement of ill-gotten gains, and to deny these individuals the ability to hide their assets in jurisdictions across the world," the document says.

‘Golden passports’

The United States and their Western allies have agreed to jointly limit the system of ‘golden passports’ for Russians, the countries said in a joint statement.

"We commit to acting against the people and entities who facilitate the war in Ukraine and the harmful activities of the Russian government. Specifically, we commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems," the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States said in a joint statement.