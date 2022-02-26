EU imposes tough financial, technological sanctions on Russia’s 64 key agencies, companies

BRUSSELS, February 26. /TASS/. The European Union imposed tough financial and technological sanctions on Russia’s 64 key agencies and companies, including the Presidential Administration, the Defense Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service, other government agencies and defense, energy, aircraft and financial sector companies, according to a regulation published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.

The sanctions stipulate restrictions on access to EU financial services and technological restrictions.

"On 24 January 2022 <…> the Council reiterated that any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs," the regulation said. "In view of the gravity of the situation, on 25 February 2022 the Council adopted Decision <…> and imposing further restrictive measures in various sectors, particularly defense, energy, aviation and finance."

Subject to sanctions are Oboronprom, Rosoboronexport, Sukhoi, Tupolev, Progress, Kalashnikov, Almaz-Antey, Uralvagonzavod, Russian Railways, Kamaz, Sovcomflot, Sevmash, Rustech-Azimut, United Shipbuilding Company and others.

The EU also sanctioned four banks: Alfa Bank, Otkritie, Rossiya and Promsvyazbank.

The EU seriously restricted access by these entities to the capital market and any financial services and banned providing them technical assistance, trade with them in military or dual-use goods and technology and equipment and technology for arctic oil production, including on the continental shelf. In addition, the EU adopted an extended list of high-tech products, such as telecom systems, semiconductors and aerospace components, that are banned for exports to Russia.