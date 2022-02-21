Pakistan interested in trade relations with Russia — Adviser to PM

NEW DELHI, February 21. /TASS/. Pakistan is interested in developing trade with Russia and Central Asian states, Adviser to the Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said, cited by the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan’s exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia) and others require immediate attention and growth, the Advisor said "So we need to open this trade. And that is why we are going there," he noted. Russia wanted to work in Pakistan in the fields of laying pipelines, construction, and other spheres, the Advisor added.

Last Sunday, a source in the diplomatic community told TASS that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will visit Moscow on February 23-24.