Former oil executive taken into custody in Italy — source

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Gennady Lisovichenko, the ex-chief executive of the Antipinsky Oil Refinery, was detained in Italy and the Russian side was notified about the fact, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Ex-chief executive of the Antipinsky Refinery Gennady Lisovichenko, who was wanted internationally on charges of abusing his authority, was detained in Italy in January. Russian law enforcement authorities were notified about the fact of the detention and a request for his extradition is being prepared now," the source said.

In June 2020, a Moscow court arrested in absentia Lisovichenko and ex-President of the New Stream Group Yury Navrazhny.

The Tyumen-based Antipinsky Refinery is Russia’s largest independent oil refinery. In 2016, according to Forbes, it ranked 43rd in terms of revenues among 200 of the country’s largest private businesses.