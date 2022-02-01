Germany will need more gas from Russia in mid-term — OAOEV

BERLIN, February 1. /TASS/. Germany will need more gas supplies from Russia in the medium term in the context of Europe’s energy transition, Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV), Oliver Hermes said on Tuesday.

"We should also not forget that more than 40% of our oil and gas imports come from Russia. The last few months have shown very clearly that we are still dependent on natural gas in the process of European energy transition," Hermes said.

"In the medium term, we will need more rather than less gas imports from Russia," he stressed.

The Chairman of the OAOEV specified that "both the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission network are required to reliably supply Europe with natural gas, and in the future, with hydrogen, until the final abandonment of fossil fuels occurs."

Hermes noted that possible new economic sanctions, in particular against Nord Stream 2 or against the Russian financial sector, would lead to serious losses for both sides.

In his opinion, anti-Russian sanctions will contribute to further rapprochement between Russia and China in matters of security policy, and will also lead to the creation of advantages for Chinese companies.