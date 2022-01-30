German regulator expects decision on Nord Stream 2 operator’s certification after June

BERRLIN, January 30. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, is unlikely to be certified before late June, despite the fact that it has a subsidiary in Germany, President of the Federal Network Agency Jochen Homann said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, which came out on Sunday.

"As Germany’s laws require, a company needed for the certification has been established and entered into the trade register. But further steps are lacking. We expect Nord Stream 2 to lodge all necessary documents," he said. "Only when they are provided in full, we will be able to resume their consideration. If we look at various time limits, one arrives at the conclusion that it is highly ever probable that the application’s consideration will be over in the first six months.".