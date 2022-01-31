Russia’s Petrovax ready to produce inhalable version of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian biopharmaceutical company Petrovax is technically ready for the production of the inhalable version of the Convidecia coronavirus vaccine, developed by the leading Chinese immunobiological company CanSino Biologics Inc., the company’s press service told TASS.

"In general, we are technically ready for the production of an inhalable form, since a new line was built earlier for the project. We will only need its minor upgrade," the press service said in a statement.

A team of Chinese researchers found that CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 booster vaccine elicited a higher level of immune response in those vaccinated with two doses of the Sinovac vaccine than a third dose of the vaccine, Petrovax noted.

The studies involved 420 patients. Those who received the CanSino booster had levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood that were 7-11 times higher than those who received the third dose of Sinovac.

Besides that, the CanSino booster was also effective against the Delta strain. The neutralizing ability of blood serum against "delta" increased 18-24 times 28 days after inhalation. Petrovax stressed that the launch of the project for the production of the inhalable version of the Convidecia vaccine in Russia will depend on the registration of the injectable form of the vaccine.

"The investment project for the development and further production of the classic version of the Convidecia vaccine was launched in 2020, more than 2 billion rubles ($25.8 mln) were invested in its implementation. The new production line is ready for the production of the vaccine. We are currently awaiting registration in the Russian Federation. Production of industrial batches will begin after receiving regulatory approvals," the company reminded.

Petrovax will be able to apply for approval of the inhalable version of the Convidecia vaccine in Russia after receiving the required data. The possibility of exporting the vaccine is also being considered, certain agreements have already been concluded, the company added.

About company

Incorporated in Interros group, Petrovax is a Russian full-cycle pharmaceutical company. Its products include both its own original medicines and vaccines manufactured in cooperation with the leading Russian and foreign companies. It also manufactures generic drugs. Its production lines are located in the Moscow region and have a capacity of 160 million doses of medicines a year.