Meeting of Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission to be held this spring, says envoy

TEHRAN, January 28. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission may be held this spring, Russia’s trade representative in Iran Rustam Zhiganshin told TASS on Friday.

"The possibility of holding [the meeting of] intergovernmental commission before the summer of 2022 is under consideration. However, this will depend on the sanitary-epidemiological environment," he said.

"The agreement to hold the next meeting of the governmental commission, which this time is to take place in Russia, was reached during the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow," the envoy noted. "We expect Iran’s proposals announced during the trip of the Iranian politician to spiral into a roadmap on energy cooperation by the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission," Zhiganshin said.

On January 19, Iranian President paid a formal visit to Moscow, where he had a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and addressed the State Duma (lower house). During the trip the politician said that a draft agreement on strategic cooperation for 20 years had been submitted to the Russian side.