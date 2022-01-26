Russian Investment Forum may be held in late March-April — source

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Investment Forum (RIF) may take place in a hybrid format at the end of March or in April, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

The Russian Investment Forum is traditionally held in the first quarter of the year in Sochi. It was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On January 18, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the government had decided to postpone the RIF from February to a later date due to the difficult epidemiological situation.

"[The RIF may take place] in a hybrid format, in late March-April," the source said.