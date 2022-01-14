Germany in constant contact with US on Nord Stream 2 — Cabinet

BERLIN, January 14. /TASS/. Germany maintains constant contact with the United States on Nord Stream 2, takes note of the rejection of new sanctions, Christiane Hoffmann, spokeswoman for the German Cabinet, told journalists on Friday.

"We take note of the results of the vote in Congress," she said, recalling that Germany opposes any extraterritorial sanctions.

"We are in constant contact with the United States on the subject of Nord Stream 2," Hoffman added. She did not elaborate.

On Thursday, the US Senate turned down the bill on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2, presented by Senator Ted Cruz. The bill provided for sanctions against the gas pipeline and restrictions against companies responsible for engineering, construction and operation of the gas pipeline and their certain employees.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 was completed on September 10, 2021.