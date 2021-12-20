Heads of Gazprom, Srbijagas discuss gas supplies to Serbia

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Director General of Srbijagas Dusan Bajatovic discussed gas supplies to Serbia in St. Petersburg on Monday, the Russian gas producer said in a statement.

"The parties discussed the matters of gas supplies to Serbia," the statement said.

Moscow left the gas price for Serbia unchanged at $270 for the next six months following the talks in Sochi on November 25. After that period Belgrade will receive exclusive terms on a long-term contract from Moscow.