KAPE to supply four helicopters to China in 2022

UFA, December 15. /TASS/. The Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise (KAPE) will deliver four helicopters for firefighting to China in 2022, Managing Director of KAPE Nikolai Frolov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We also continue working with China. We have contractual commitments; three helicopters were shipped there in this year. Four helicopters are contracted for the next year. These are civil helicopters also - for fire extinguishing," Frolov said.

The issue of helicopters supply to the Republic of Korea is under consideration, the top manager said. It is discussed at the level of economy ministries of two countries.