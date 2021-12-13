Saxo Bank expects oil price to be $75/bbl by New Year — analyst

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Brent oil prices will continue sticking to the level of $75 per barrel before the New Year, while minor risks for its drop are in place on the back of Omicron strain spread and petroleum sales from US strategic inventories, Head of Commodity strategy with Saxo Bank Ole Hansen told TASS.

Brent oil prices were $75.37 per barrel at the start of trading today and declined to $74 per barrel later on.

Prices will remain at this level until the end of 2021, Hansen believes. "Current levels around 75 [per barrel] with small downside risk on SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves - TASS) release and Omicron demand worries," the analyst noted.

Brent prices are expected to be in the range of $70-85 per barrel in the first half 2022, he added.

OPEC+ is likely to decide to further increase production at the meeting on January 4 of the next year, despite Omicron strain concerns and sales from the US SPR, the analyst said. "Also we have to keep in mind that several producers have struggled increasing production, so even if the group decides to add another 400,000 barrels/day, we may not see actual production reach that level," he added.