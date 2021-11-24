Russian Energy Ministry expects decrease in wholesale and retail prices for diesel

MOSCOW, November 24. / TASS /. The Energy Ministry expects a decrease in diesel fuel prices, and after that in retail as well, because all Russian regions currently have enough fuel for more than 10 days, the ministry said on Wednesday when commenting on the Russian Statistics Watchdog report.

"To date, all Russian constituent entities have all types of fuels for 10 days of consumption or more. Fuel reserves are practically formed, which gives grounds for a subsequent decrease in wholesale prices for diesel fuel, which means a subsequent decrease in prices in fuel retail," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, the dynamics of final prices for diesel fuel last week continued to be influenced by the seasonal growth in demand for winter grades of diesel fuel purchased by regional oil depots to replenish stocks. According to the Russian Energy Ministry Central Dispatch Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex, the current stocks of diesel fuel at refineries, oil depots and in the Transneft system exceed 2.4 mln tonnes and are almost 0.2 mln tonnes (or 8.7%) higher year-on-year.

The Statistics Watchdog previously reported that the average consumer prices for gasoline in Russia for the week of November 15-22, 2021 went up in price by 12 kopecks, and amounted to 49.62 rubles ($0.66) per liter. The average price for AI-92 gasoline went up by 11 kopecks up to 46.65 rubles ($0.62) per liter. Gasoline AI-95 went up in price by 13 kopecks up to 50.47 rubles ($0.67) per liter, the cost of AI-98 gasoline increased by 20 kopecks up to 58.56 rubles ($0.78) per liter. Diesel fuel increased in price by 55 kopecks up to 52.65 rubles ($0.70) per liter.