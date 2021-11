MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Prices of Brent oil futures with delivery in January 2022 lost 1.22% down to $77.93 per barrel on the London-based ICE, according to trading data.

Brent prices were below $78 a barrel last time on October 1 of this year.

WTI futures declined by 0.91% to $75.25 per barrel.