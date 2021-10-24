Russian fitness centers request landlords to reduce rent by 50% by year-end

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian fitness industry majors requested landlords to lower the rent by 50% until the end of 2021 and by 100% during the lockdown period in regions, where operations of fitness facilities are suspended, companies said in an open letter, with its copy available with TASS.

"The association of fitness industry operators and industry majors approach the whole community of landlords irrespective of the region and the ownership format with a call to start talks for rent reduction for fitness facilities by 50% from current arrangements until the end of 2021, and in regions where operations of fitness clubs are suspended - by 100% for the lockdown period. On our side, we undertake to apply to heads of all regions and the Russian government with a request for exemption from payment or subsidizing the property tax and the land tax for landlords that agreed to reduce the rent for fitness operators and helped to save the industry," the letter says.

"Fitness restrictions with the use of QR codes were introduced in more than 35 regions at the moment; industry assets are closed in some regions," authors of the address said. According to their forecasts, revenues will plummet by more than 50% in October 2021.