Facebook will hire 10,000 European engineers to create metaverse

TASS, October 18. Facebook intends to create 10,000 jobs in the EU countries as part of a project to develop the metaverse, the company said in a press release on Sunday.

"<…> We’re announcing a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years. This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent," the company said.

Facebook is working on the next computing platform, using technologies like virtual and augmented reality. According to the developers, the new technologies will make it possible to create "a greater sense of "virtual presence."

"Interacting online can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person," according to the press release.