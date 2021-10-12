MC-21 airplane to be certified in December 2021 — Russian transport ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian aviation authorities intend to certify the MC-21 passenger jet in December of this year, Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik said on Tuesday.

"Our scheduled completion of MC-21 certification is in December 2021 and I have actually just received a confirmation from the Federal Air Transport Agency that we are on track so far. The MC-21 must be certified in December of this year," the official said.

The MC-21 is the medium-range passenger jet under development. The airplane is developed with engines of two types: domestic PD -14 and Pratt & Whitney (PW140). It is planned that the aircraft with US engines will be initially available for ordering. This aircraft version already undergoes flight tests and first airplanes are to be supplied to airlines in 2022. The version with Russian engines made the maiden flight last December.