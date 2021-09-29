Russia’s state program ‘Tourism development’ to be greenlighted by yearend, says ministry

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s state program ‘Tourism development’ will be approved by the end of 2021, Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Yuriy Gordeev said in an interview with TASS.

"The construction ministry together with the Federal Agency for Tourism, the Tourism.RF corporation and other related agencies are currently involved in the development of the program. It will be approved by the end of this year, whereas by the end of September, I think, we will submit it for discussion," he said.

The state program should include all targets aimed at the development of tourism in Russia, meaning all events of the National Project ‘Tourism and hospitality industry’, as well as other indicators, deputy minister said, adding that the construction ministry will not deal with the tourism sector as it is not among its authorities, but it will serve as a coordinator.