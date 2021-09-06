Lukashenko says he could discuss oil issues with Putin on September 9

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko may raise a number of issues in the oil sector at the upcoming September 9 talks with Vladimir Putin, he said at a meeting with Belorusneft Director General Alexander Lyakhov on Monday.

"Perhaps you will have some suggestions that will be interesting for Russia and Belarus. We will discuss them with him [Putin]," Lukashenko was quoted by BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko noted that the company has started producing oil in Russia. "If some kind of support is needed there and you have suggestions, I’m ready to get involved," ру added.

Belorusneft is a state oil company that occupies a leading position in the fuel and energy complex of the country. Belorusneft association includes more than 40 oil producers, oilfield services, engineering, design, gas processing and sales divisions and enterprises in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Poland. Belorusneft has been producing oil in Russia since 2013.